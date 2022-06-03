CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases 16,720 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,720 shares during the period. Ingredion accounts for 1.9% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ingredion worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,632,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,439,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after acquiring an additional 333,316 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,779,000 after acquiring an additional 316,030 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,261,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,887,000 after acquiring an additional 138,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,145,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,673,000 after acquiring an additional 123,882 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

INGR traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $92.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,883. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

