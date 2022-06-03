CoreCommodity Management LLC Grows Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,665 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,809 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Continental Resources to $76.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.58.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.75. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

