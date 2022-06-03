CoreCommodity Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,124 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,540,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 678,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 667,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. 117,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,117. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.70. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

