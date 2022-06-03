CoreCommodity Management LLC Acquires 68,740 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 903.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 68,740 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Daqo New Energy worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DQ. TheStreet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

Shares of DQ traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.30. 6,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.72. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

