Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.09-$13.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.Cooper Companies also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.09-13.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $459.00 to $414.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $440.67.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of COO stock traded up $9.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $352.81. The stock had a trading volume of 378,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,769. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $309.43 and a one year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after buying an additional 70,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 22.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,711,000 after buying an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 44.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,185,000 after buying an additional 26,775 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 63.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 63,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after buying an additional 24,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.