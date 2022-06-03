Contrasting Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Pacific Premier Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp $279.68 million 3.62 $95.04 million $1.64 9.54 Pacific Premier Bancorp $804.59 million 3.89 $339.89 million $3.55 9.29

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Bancorp. Pacific Premier Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lakeland Bancorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.48%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than Lakeland Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp 29.93% 10.36% 1.06% Pacific Premier Bancorp 42.15% 11.95% 1.61%

Risk and Volatility

Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats Lakeland Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. It is also involved in lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements. In addition, it provides consumer banking services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, online banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. Further, the company offers investment advisory services for individuals and businesses; and securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities, as well as commercial title insurance services and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 48 branch offices located throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey and in Highland Mills, New York; operated six New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Iselin, Jackson, Montville, Teaneck and Waldwick; and one New York commercial lending center to serve the Hudson Valley region. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, small business administration (SBA), and SBA paycheck protection program loans; revolving lines or credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and savings account secured loans and auto loans. The company also offers cash management, electronic banking, treasury management, and online bill payment services. It operates 61 full-service depository branches located in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

