Consonance Capital Management LP Sells 215,846 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Consonance Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 373,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 215,846 shares during the period. Globus Medical comprises 17.6% of Consonance Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Consonance Capital Management LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $26,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 39,942 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,757,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,908,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 4.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,299,000 after purchasing an additional 59,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,356,000 after purchasing an additional 275,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,230,000 after purchasing an additional 24,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.31.

Shares of GMED traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.96. 1,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,475. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.21.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globus Medical Profile (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.