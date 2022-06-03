ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $157.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.13.

Shares of COP opened at $114.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $117.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.28. The firm has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

