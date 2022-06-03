ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) will post $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.17 and the highest is $5.54. ConocoPhillips reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 210.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year earnings of $14.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.23 to $20.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.37 to $21.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

NYSE COP traded up $3.33 on Friday, reaching $118.29. 236,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,728,083. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.57. The stock has a market cap of $153.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

