Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.78 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Conn’s has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Conn’s by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Conn’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Conn’s by 53.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Conn’s by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Conn’s by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CONN. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

