Conflux Network (CFX) Tops One Day Volume of $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,725.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,766.55 or 0.05942802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00209582 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.65 or 0.00661555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.28 or 0.00616569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00074075 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

