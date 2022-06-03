Condire Management LP Takes $11.29 Million Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 189,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,286,000. Alcoa makes up 2.2% of Condire Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Condire Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Alcoa at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,973 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $240,198,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,267,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,674,000 after acquiring an additional 393,888 shares during the last quarter.

AA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Alcoa stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.68. 18,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,155,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.00. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

