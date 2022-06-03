Condire Management LP Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 130,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. Pretium Resources makes up 0.4% of Condire Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Condire Management LP owned about 0.07% of Pretium Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $49,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 2,602.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after buying an additional 2,811,971 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,759,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1,115.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 878,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 805,747 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 989,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after buying an additional 674,068 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Shares of PVG remained flat at $$15.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pretium Resources Inc. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.65.

About Pretium Resources (Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.