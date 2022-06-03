Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNCE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.81.
NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $4.68 on Monday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $170.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.31.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,201,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 653.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 290,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 379,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 98,635 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Concert Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.
