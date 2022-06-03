Commerce Bank Trims Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.97.

Shares of YUMC opened at $44.77 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

Yum China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.