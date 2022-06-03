Commerce Bank Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,506,000 after purchasing an additional 698,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after purchasing an additional 773,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,596,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,182,000 after purchasing an additional 433,423 shares during the last quarter.
IVW stock opened at $67.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.