Commerce Bank Sells 2,514 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.05% of Chemed worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Chemed by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Chemed by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.10, for a total value of $716,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,891 shares of company stock valued at $7,316,570. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CHE opened at $485.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.30. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $530.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

