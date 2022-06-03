Commerce Bank Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Commerce Bank increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 267.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 31,121 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,974,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,372,000 after buying an additional 203,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after buying an additional 5,083,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,192,000 after buying an additional 173,263 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,325,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,405,000 after buying an additional 168,563 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,188,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,101,000 after buying an additional 121,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $115.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average is $99.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.44.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

