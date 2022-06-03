Commerce Bank Acquires 1,005 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Freshpet worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 32.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.93 and a beta of 0.75. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

Freshpet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.