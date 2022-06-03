Coliseum Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,787,112 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,000. Quotient Technology accounts for about 1.0% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Quotient Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Engaged Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 929.3% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 6,107,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,836 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,489,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 204.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,203,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 808,100 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,981,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 32.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,684,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after buying an additional 651,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE QUOT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. 7,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,345. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. Quotient Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QUOT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Quotient Technology (Get Rating)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.