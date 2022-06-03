Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Raised by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,249,000 after purchasing an additional 310,455 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,999 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,277,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.26. 24,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,539,754. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.