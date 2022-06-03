Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Sells $301,100.00 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,800.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $30.67 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 430.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cohu by 96.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

