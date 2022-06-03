Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average is $68.29. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,388,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,893,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $97,000,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cognex by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,252,000 after buying an additional 619,196 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

