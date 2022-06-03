Codex Capital L.L.C. Takes $2.45 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000. Analog Devices makes up about 1.4% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after buying an additional 4,395,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 49.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,014,000 after buying an additional 1,620,336 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 52.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,488,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,202 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,564,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,580,000 after acquiring an additional 916,661 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.43 and its 200-day moving average is $165.47. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.52.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

