Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 171,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,131,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $5,935,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,422. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.16.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRV. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

