Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Takes $665,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 302,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,485,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,588,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 663.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,418. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.35 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.25%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

