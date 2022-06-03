Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,841. The company has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.90 and a 200 day moving average of $174.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.