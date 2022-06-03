Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,012,000 after buying an additional 75,752 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 99,284 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 33,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 216,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.19. 26,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

