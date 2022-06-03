Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 156 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.06.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $3.26 on Friday, reaching $205.71. 4,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,457. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.62 and a 1 year high of $259.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

