Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 112,030 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,184,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 191.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,739,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after purchasing an additional 212,492 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 22,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,079. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

