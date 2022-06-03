Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Purchases 80,000 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 264.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,225,000 after buying an additional 5,253,320 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,531,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after buying an additional 1,362,937 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,535,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after buying an additional 1,361,570 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 659.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after buying an additional 1,284,350 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 190.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 1,124,737 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.10 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

Shares of SKLZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 135,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,176,780. The firm has a market cap of $702.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. The business had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Skillz’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

