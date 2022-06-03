Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Purchases 434 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Shares of SO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,839. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.