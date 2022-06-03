Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Purchases 309 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 53.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.88. 1,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.09%.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

In related news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

