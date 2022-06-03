Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Purchases 203 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.93.

Shares of HON traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,975. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.85.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.