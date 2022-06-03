Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Makes New $46.57 Million Investment in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,937,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,566,000. LegalZoom.com accounts for approximately 10.2% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

NASDAQ:LZ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,418. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $40.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1,446.94% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. LegalZoom.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

