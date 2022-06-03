Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after buying an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after buying an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after buying an additional 1,982,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

Shares of T traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.92. 300,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,506,272. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $149.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.31.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.