Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGT. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000.

Shares of BGT traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,485. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

