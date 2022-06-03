Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,839 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $75.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,945. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

