Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,253,000 after buying an additional 1,670,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,562,000 after buying an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1,331.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,476,000 after buying an additional 669,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,416,000 after buying an additional 619,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 991,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,057,000 after buying an additional 316,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

DRE stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. 3,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,154,682. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.31.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.