Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,711 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after buying an additional 1,557,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,465,000 after buying an additional 2,020,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,840,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,878,000 after buying an additional 950,247 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,638,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,996,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,367,000 after buying an additional 410,136 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,750. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.