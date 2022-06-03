Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Buys 80,000 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 264.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Skillz by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 956,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 838,579 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Skillz by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 355,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 54,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Skillz by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,416,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,858,000 after purchasing an additional 96,325 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Skillz by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 57,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Skillz by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 200,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 52,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Skillz news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 101,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. 135,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,176,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.01. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

