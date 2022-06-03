CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $267.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CME. Compass Point increased their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Argus raised CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.47.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $204.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

