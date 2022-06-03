CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME opened at $204.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

