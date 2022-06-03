Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) shares were down 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.15 and last traded at $54.49. Approximately 25,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,617,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.02.

The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.08.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,017 shares of company stock valued at $45,674,265 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $8,444,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $25,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

