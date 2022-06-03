Claro Advisors LLC Sells 66 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.88. 351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,237. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.27. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.93 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

