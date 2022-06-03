Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.77. 16,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,655. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.06. The firm has a market cap of $184.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.74.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.