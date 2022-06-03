Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 616 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,471,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.74. 3,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,745. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.19 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.34.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.