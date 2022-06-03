Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 574 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after buying an additional 2,775,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $262,979,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $6.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,336,192. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $280.21 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

