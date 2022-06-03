Claro Advisors LLC Increases Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC owned 2.02% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $693,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 45,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AADR stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.71. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

