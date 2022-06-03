Claro Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.22. The stock had a trading volume of 724,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,420,184. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $168.90 and a one year high of $244.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

